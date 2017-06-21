TestPlant, the global leader in digital automation intelligence, today announced it has appointed Andy Menzies as EVP EMEA Sales Global Alliances. He will report directly to TestPlant's Chief Executive Dr. John Bates and will lead the company's business development strategy and partnership efforts, as well as all direct sales in EMEA.

Menzies has an extensive track record in the enterprise software market and has held a range of senior leadership positions. Key experience includes his role as VP of Worldwide sales at Apama and at StreamBase, where he was Head of Global Sales and was responsible for the sales strategy, pre-sales and professional services teams. He then became the UK VP of TIBCO Software where he helped successfully turn around the performance of its UK operations. During his career he has also worked with a range of venture backed, Accel portfolio companies, and held senior sales roles at global enterprise software companies SAP, Business Objects and Siebel.

"I'm thrilled to have Andy Menzies join our leadership team," said Dr. John Bates, CEO TestPlant. "In the digital world testing is no longer simply a compliance task but a critical foundation for commercial success. I know, from our long and successful history working together, that there is no one more effective than Andy at helping customers navigate a changing market and tapping into the power of intelligent digital automation."

"I'm excited to join TestPlant" said Andy Menzies. "Testing is at a strategic inflection point and TestPlant's innovative solutions and team are ideally suited to help our customers deliver the best digital experiences to their customers. Our intelligent test automation solutions help product teams improve digital experiences in our hyper-connected world, addressing critical business drivers like customer churn and top line revenue growth. I look forward to driving continued success and building an innovative partner ecosystem that will help us reach more customers across industries with our proven solutions."

About TestPlant

TestPlant provides user-centric, digital automation intelligence solutions that enhance the quality and performance of the digital experience. Only TestPlant enables organizations to test, monitor, analyze and report on the quality and responsiveness of software applications across different interfaces, platforms, browsers, and devices, including mobile, IoT, desktop, and mainframe. Learn more at www.testplant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005196/en/

Contacts:

ClearComms Consultancy

Claire Rowberry, +1 617-785-5571

Claire.rowberry@gmail.com