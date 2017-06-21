Metsä Board press release 21 June 2017



Metsä Board's uncoated white kraftliner, MetsäBoard Natural WKL Bright, provided the ideal solution for Kyrö Distillery's gift packaging for its premium Napue Gin brand. They were looking for a packaging solution that would truly reflect the spirit of the brand; combining high quality and natural raw materials, simple design and simple technologies.



MetsäBoard Natural WKL Bright successfully met this demanding brief with its pure, natural and tactile feel. To help create a premium look MetsäBoard Natural WKL Bright was used both as a liner and fluting. The result was a simple and eye-catching white box on which text was stamped in black and silver foil. The foiling process generated a light debossing to increase consumer perception of a hand-crafted box.



The Napue Gin gift packaging was produced by Pyroll in Finland. The design agency Werklig, who created the Kyrö Distillery branding, designed the gift packaging. In keeping with the brand, the graphical style was kept restrained; as with the gin, it was important to focus on content and quality. Colour was kept to a minimum, using only black and white with silver, copper and gold accents - silver for clear, unaged spirits and copper for matured ones. Gold was reserved for the forthcoming rye whisky.



The limited-edition packaging proved to be a great success with all 16,000 bottles being quickly sold.



Napue Gin was voted as 'The World's Best Gin for Gin & Tonic' at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) in 2015. In 2016 Napue Gin also won the gold medal in the San Francisco World Spirit Competition premium gin-series.



