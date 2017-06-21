TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) is pleased to announce that, on schedule, the Sub-Sill Access Ramp has entered into the high grade mineralization at its Sub-Sill underground deposit associated with its El Limon-Guajes Mine in southwest Mexico. The first 260 tonnes of ore from the Sub-Sill were delivered to the processing plant yesterday. A random sample from each truck load of ore from this first 'round' into mineralized Sub-Sill skarn, returned an average grade of 98 g/t Au.

Fred Stanford, President & CEO of Torex stated: "Going from discovery to first tonnes processed in less than eight months is a testament to the planning ability and the execution skills of our team. The quality of the asset speaks for itself. Infill and step-out exploration drilling programs for the Sub-Sill are ongoing. A mine plan is expected to be published after the infill drill program is completed, the resource estimate is updated, and a maiden Sub-Sill reserve is determined. This is all scheduled to occur by the end of the year."

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Victor A Barua, AUSIMM member and an employee of the Company, who is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

Torex is an emerging intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. Within this property, Torex has the El Limon Guajes Mine, which announced commercial production in March of 2016 and the Media Luna Project, which is in an early stage of development, and for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.

