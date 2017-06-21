

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Wednesday as oil prices fell further into bear market territory and investors awaited the Queen's speech expected to set out the government's agenda for the next session of parliament.



According to Prime Minister Theresa May's office, Queen Elizabeth II's speech will contain a number of proposals to make Brexit successful.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 25 points or 0.34 percent at 7,447 in late opening deals after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.



Provident Financial shares slumped 17 percent after the subprime lender warned that its consumer credit division would see profits nearly halve in 2017.



Whitbread soared over 4 percent after the owner of the Costa coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels reported a 7.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales, in line with expectations.



Berkeley Group Holdings rallied 2 percent. The housebuilder reported better-than-expected full-year profits, defying a slowdown in its key London market.



Centrica shares rose almost 3 percent after the gas and electricity supplier agreed to sell its two biggest gas plants to a subsidiary of Czech energy company EPH.



In economic releases, the British budget deficit reached the lowest for the month of May since 2007, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks decreased by GBP 0.3 billion from previous year to GBP 6.7 billion.



