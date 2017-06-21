

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to more than a 2-month low of 1.2589 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day low of 139.85 against the yen, from early highs of 1.2635 and 140.83, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 8-day lows of 0.8845 and 1.2266 from early highs of 0.8811 and 1.2319, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.24 against the greenback, 137.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the euro and 1.21 against the franc.



