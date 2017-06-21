The Executive Team of Australian-based global training company Development Beyond Learning (DBL) continue to break the rules and take on the world by mixing with the biggest names and minds on the planet. Specialists in leadership development programs, DBL recently attended the invite-only 'Change Makers Rule Breakers' program on Sir Richard Branson's luxury private island, Necker Island.

"These gatherings have become incredible incubators of brilliant ideas in magical settings. I'm honoured to host entrepreneurs who have the vision to see the potential of a better world." Says Sir Richard Branson.

Over 5 days, DBL and 31 entrepreneurial business leaders from around the world were challenged by Sir Richard Branson, and each other, to think outside the box on how they're responding to the big social, environmental, technological and political challenges of our time. This is timelier than ever in the wake of recent world changing events.

"As specialists in leadership development, we are inspired to challenge global organisations to think differently when developing their future leaders." Says Angela Hands, Global General Manager. "Meeting and collaborating with a diverse group of entrepreneurs on Necker Island allowed us to think bigger with how we do this".

DBL was inspired by the diversity of the topics discussed, from space-technology, to the impact of business on the plight of the world's oceans. Leadership in organisations was identified as a key enabler to making external change happen. DBL also mentored local entrepreneurs from the British Virgin Islands.

"We believe in self-selected leadership, giving people the opportunity, confidence and skills to lead in this world, at any level in organisations." Says Gary Lear, Chairman. "After spending the week on Necker Island, it's clear to me that the opportunity organisations and leaders have for a better world is enormous".

DBL is hosting a series of senior think tank events for C-suite leaders in Sydney and London in September called 'Leadership at Light-speed' building on DBL's incredible once in a lifetime experience.

"Our many interactions with Sir Richard Branson while on Necker were eye-opening what an incredible experience. However it was very evident that real impact is to be made by those of leading businesses on the frontline." Says Josh Mackenzie, Managing Director. "It's time leadership development programs played their part in developing more externally aware and globally responsible leaders. Our think tank events provide C-suite leaders the chance to be part of this movement".

About DBL:

DBL is an award winning, forward thinking specialist provider of professional development for leaders, managers and young professionals. DBL partners with global organisations to deliver multi-faceted programs that are designed specifically to put on-the-job learning first.

From humble beginnings in 2005, DBL was created to change lives by having a positive impact on people and their organisations. In 2017, DBL has global offices in Sydney London and supports thousands of participants in 16 countries. DBL challenges leaders and future leaders in its network to think about the role they and their organisations play in the bigger issues affecting the world.

