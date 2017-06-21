Parkopedia 2017 Global Parking Index: Spotlight on Germany

KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Parking Index report was launched last month and is based on Parkopedia's own dataset, the most comprehensive and accurate parking database in the world, covering more than 50 million parking spaces across 6,500 cities in 75 countries;



These are just a few of the findings from Parkopedia's 2017 Global Parking Index: Germany. Other report highlights include:

Cost of parking for 2 hours

Despite Germany being Europe's largest economy, it has very cheap short-term parking.

Germany's most expensive city is Munich with an average parking cost of €5,11 (placing it at number 90 on the global list of most expensive cities to park in fortwo hours).

Daily cost of parking

Drivers in Frankfurt pay more than anyone else in Germany for their daily parking with an average daily rate of €15,90. This is still nowhere near the rate paid in the most expensive city in the world for daily parking: a hotel in central Sydney which charges €99,60 per day!

Monthly cost of parking

Unsurprisingly, Munich tops the list of most expensive German cities for monthly parking with a monthly rate of €151,86.

Interestingly (not forgetting that Germany is Europe's largest economy), this monthly rate is €0,89 cheaper than monthly parking in either Greece or Portugal!

To read the full report, please visit the Parkopedia website:

https://cdn.parkopedia.com/reports/germany_parkingindex2017-parkopedia.pdf

Auch in deutscher Sprache verfügbar. Bitte fordern Sie Ihre deutsche Ausgabe hier christina@parkopedia.com an.

