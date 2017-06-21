Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-21 12:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glaston Corporation Investor news 21.6.2017 at 13.20



Glaston agreed on long-term financing



Glaston Corporation has today agreed to extend its long-term financing agreement by three years. The financing agreement consists of a EUR 10.0 million long-term loan as well as a EUR 25.0 million revolving credit facility, which can be used for short-term financing and guarantees. The agreement is for three years and it is valid until 30 June 2020.



The financial covenants used in the financing agreement are gearing (net debt/ equity) and leverage (net debt/EBITDA). The covenants will be monitored quarterly.



The arrangers of the loan are Nordea Bank AB (PUBL), Finnish Branch and OP Corporate Bank plc.



