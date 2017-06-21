Social Media Stars Iza & Elle Sets New World Record on Musical.ly

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In a football pitch on June 20th, social media stars Iza and Elle from Sweden set a new world record on having the largest number of girls dancing in one Musical.ly video with a little help from their friends. Co-hosting the event was IFK Stocksund, the local football club where Iza and Elle are playing. To achieve this, they had gathered their friends from the football team as well as fans from their social media platforms.

Musical.ly is a social media network and an app where users create their own content and communicate through short movie clips. The clips are often synchronized with music and a popular way of creating content is through recording choreographed dance to music, something Iza and Elle are doing with great success.

Iza and Elle are two 11-year-old twins from outside of Stockholm. Apart from playing football, they are also among the biggest Swedish stars on Musical.ly. Together, they have around 750,000 followers on Musical.ly, a number growing day by day. When they got the opportunity to set a world record with friends and fans, they did not think twice.

"When our football club asked us if we wanted to help set a world record, we answered yes straight away! Getting the chance to set a world record alongside all our football friends and our followers at the same time was a chance we wouldn't let go," says Iza and Elle Cryssanthander.

