

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties plc (SMP.L) announced that VINCI St. Modwen, the Group's 50/50 joint venture with VINCI plc, has exchanged contracts for the sale of its interest in the 10-acre Nine Elms Square site in Nine Elms, London to Wanda Hong Kong, for a cash consideration totalling 470 million pounds. St. Modwen expects its share of VSM's cash proceeds after overage, enabling costs, and tax to be 190 million pounds upon contractual completion.



Mark Allan, Chief Executive, St. Modwen Properties, said: 'The sale of Nine Elms Square is an important milestone, which will realise the capital required to fund the construction of over 500,000 sq ft of new market facilities. It also crystallises a significant element of the value we have been able to create on this complex, inner London development site.'



