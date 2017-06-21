PR Newswire
London, June 21
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 20-June-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.92p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|196.16p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 20-June-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|77.12p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|77.93p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP23.68m
|Borrowing Level:
|17%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---