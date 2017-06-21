The investment firm active in the renewable energy industry has bought the Port of Tyne battery storage project from Renewable Energy Systems in latest addition to its growing clean power portfolio.

Foresight Group, an independent infrastructure and private equity investment manager that owns the Foresight Solar Fund, has acquired the 35 MW Port of Tyne battery storage project from Renewable Energy Systems (RES).

The lithium-ion battery project is one of the largest of its kind in the U.K., and is particularly attractive for Foresight Group because it has in place a 12-year capacity market contract and a four-year enhanced frequency response (EFR) contract.

The installation is poised ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...