

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell again on Wednesday as oil prices dropped further into bear market territory and Provident Financial issued a profit warning, sending financials sharply lower.



Investor sentiment was also affected by geopolitical tensions after reports emerged that U.S. spy satellites have detected new activity at an underground site in North Korea used to test nuclear weapons.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.8 percent at 386.18 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was losing 0.7 percent while France's CAC 40 index was declining as much as 1.1 percent.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving down 0.3 percent ahead of the Queen's speech expected to set out the government's agenda for the next session of parliament.



Provident Financial shares slumped 17 percent in London after the subprime lender warned that its consumer credit division would see profits nearly halve in 2017.



Regional banks Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group dropped 1-2 percent.



Belgian supermarket group Colruyt slumped 6 percent after unveiling its annual results.



Energy major Tullow Oil lost 1.5 percent and Total SA dropped half a percent as oil prices hovered near multi-month lows on concerns over rising supplies.



Whitbread soared over 4 percent after the owner of the Costa coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels reported a 7.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales, in line with expectations.



Berkeley Group Holdings rallied 2 percent. The housebuilder reported better-than-expected full-year profits, defying a slowdown in its key London market.



Centrica shares rose almost 3 percent after the gas and electricity supplier agreed to sell its two biggest gas plants to a subsidiary of Czech energy company EPH.



On the economic front, the French economy is forecast to grow at the strongest pace since 2011, the statistical office Insee said in its quarterly report released late Tuesday. GDP is forecast to expand 1.6 percent this year, the strongest since 2011.



The British budget deficit reached the lowest for the month of May since 2007, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks decreased by GBP 0.3 billion from previous year to GBP 6.7 billion.



