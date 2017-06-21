CIPD Selects Perkbox to Deliver New Member Rewards Benefit

LONDON, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, has selected Perkbox (www.perkbox.co.uk), to launch a new Member Rewards programme for its 140,000 members.

As part of the CIPD's continuing commitment to provide support and resources to the HR and L&D community, CIPD members will now have access to over two hundred practical and recreational perks - from discounted gym memberships and cinema tickets to cheap groceries and savings on travel - which they will be able to redeem via their own dedicated account using Perkbox's desktop platform and smartphone app.

The benefits available to CIPD members include discounts on supermarket shopping at Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury's and Tesco, money off at over 50 high street stores and 20,000 shops nationwide, money off in pubs, bars and coffee shops, as well as heavily discounted theatre tickets and attraction day passes. Members will also get corporate rates at top gym chains, discounted MOTs and money off Apple products and other tech.

The Perkbox platform also offers a suite of useful features and content for managing physical, emotional and financial wellness - from access to a library of exercise and meditation videos that can be practised at home or at the desk, to resources for obtaining free financial counselling and advice to ensure users make the most of their wages and benefits.

Saurav Chopra, co-founder and CEO of Perkbox, commented: "The CIPD is the most respected professional body in HR. The institution's purpose to champion better work and working lives is something that resonates very deeply with our own company's mission. We are proud to have been selected as a service provider for CIPD's members - for us, it's a fantastic seal of approval that what we do and represent very much aligns with their own commitment to drive positive change in the world of work."

About Perkbox

Perkbox is a cloud-based employee perks and engagement platform for business of all sizes, giving employers and employees a range of great perks, social reward and recognition tools and health and wellness platforms that help employers promote the financial, emotional and physical wellbeing of their team.

Perkbox was set up with the belief that the best companies to work for look after their teams and value their staff. The most successful businesses are comprised of people who are engaged, satisfied and loyal. Providing perks and engagement tools helps build stronger teams and incentivises workers to aspire to greatness.

Until recently, only large corporations could afford to pay for employee perks. Perkbox's easy and wholly customised offering allows SMEs to reward and incentivise their growing team with perks that help build a happy work culture with an investment in line with their budgets.

About the CIPD

The CIPD is the professional body for HR and people development. The not for profit organisation champions better work and working lives and has been setting the benchmark for excellence in people and organisation development for more than 100 years. It has a community of over 140,000 members across the world, provides thought leadership through independent research on the world of work, and offers professional training and accreditation for those working in HR and learning and development. www.cipd.co.uk

