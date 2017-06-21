sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.06.2017 | 12:47
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

St Mark Homes Plc - AGM Statement

21 June 2017

St Mark Homes Plc
('SMH' or "the Company')

Notice of AGM

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, confirms that at its Annual General Meeting held on Monday this week all Resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

St Mark Homes Plc
Sean Ryan, Finance DirectorTel: +44 (0) 20 7903 6777
seanryan@stmarkhomes.com
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Jon Isaacs / Nick MichaelsTel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3762
www.alfredhenry.com

© 2017 PR Newswire