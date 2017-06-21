St Mark Homes Plc - AGM Statement

21 June 2017

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Notice of AGM

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, confirms that at its Annual General Meeting held on Monday this week all Resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

