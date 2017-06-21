It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds (RO) for trading and official listing with effect from 23 June 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00049204 1,5 LR ann 1.5% 4 DKK 1 October 2040 36 RO 2040 DK00049205 2 LR ann 2.0% 4 DKK 1 October 2050 19 RO 2050 DK00049207 2,5 LR ann 2.5% 4 DKK 1 October 2050 82 OA RO 2050 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636011