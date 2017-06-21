Imagination: A View Into The World Of Limitless Creativity

CANNES, France, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Imagination, an independent global creative agency, today presented the world's first free movement mixed reality presentation at Cannes Lions Innovation Festival 2017.

Featuring Major League Baseball, HTC Vive, immersive media company Hammerhead, and supported by hardware provider Dell the interactive seminar began by examining changes in brand experience, consumer behaviour and the potential effect of immersive technology on these two areas.

Charlie Hill, EMEA MD of Major League Baseball shared the brand's relationship with immersive technology and it's role within their experience offering. He said "when we work with this creative medium we know it's really important to understand first what people find most meaningful, and only when you have that insight do you turn to the technology. If you work in this way, we believe the potential of this new medium really does become super-charged in how it can connect your brand with your audience".

Going on to challenge the marketing industry, the seminar then addressed whether the creative thinking within brands and agencies is big, wide and deep enough to make content in the limitless way this new creative medium demands.

Herve Fontaine, VP of Business Development at HTC Vive gave examples of how marketers can use the HTC Vive to create an engaging showcase for a company's products and services. He commented, "The Vive Tracker is an incredibly exciting tool for developers and marketers alike. The technology enables virtually any object to be tracked in the virtual space, from sports equipment to car steering wheels to furniture - there are endless possibilities. With the Vive Tracker, it creates an innovative platform for key parts of your brand story to be tracked and represented within VR".

Culminating in a set of mixed reality experiments, volunteer participants were taken on a virtual journey through the lens of a game of catch, enabled by the world's first 'tracker-ball'; a brand new application of the Vive tracker technology made through housing a tracker within a 3D printed casing in the shape of a ball.

Imagination's Group Chief Strategy Officer Mark Sherwood concluded the session by asking the participants how they were feeling after their journey through these virtual worlds, or as the session coined; 'imagination layer'. Participants commented "that really was other worldly" and "amazing amazing amazing".

Reflecting on the session Steve Jelley, joint Managing Director, Hammerhead said, "The idea of catching a ball is simple. However, if you take this action into mixed reality, it can become a catalyst for creativity that can blend the physical and virtual worlds into a completely new experience. The possibilities of the Vive Tracker are powerful, and very exciting for us as immersive content creators."

Patrick Reid, Group CEO for Imagination said, "We're passionate about the potential of immersive technology in creating truly transformative experiences. What our session showed today was how, with the right creativity, we can unlock limitless potential for brands to engage with customers in new ways. I'm proud and excited we're pioneers with partners MLB, HTC, Hammerhead and of Cannes Lions in innovating in this space."