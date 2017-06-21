

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices increased for the fourth successive month in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 2.2 percent rise in April.



Domestic market producer prices grew 2.8 percent annually in May and prices on the foreign market went up by 2.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent from April, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



