

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prince Philip was hospitalized after he complained of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.



Philip, who is the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital Tuesday night as 'a precautionary measure', Buckingham Palace has said.



Prince Philip is in 'good spirits', the Palace said.



The hospitalization comes few hours before Queen Elizabeth delivering the Queen's Speech to the Parliament.



Prince Charles accompanied her instead of his father to the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday.



