WHO:

Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for pre-employment testing

WHAT:

Will showcase its Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) solutions during the Human Capital Institute 2017 Strategic Talent Acquisition Conference.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Monday, June 26 - Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

WHERE:

Seaport Boston Hotel

1 Seaport Lane

Boston, Mass.

Shaker will exhibit in Booth No. 36.

DETAILS:

Today's talent acquisition leaders are tasked with more than finding talent -- they need to hire the right person for the right role while providing a positive candidate experience. During the HCI Strategic Talent Acquisition Conference, representatives from Shaker will spotlight its Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology, which leverages HireScience™ to improve quality of hire. Using gamification, simulation and validation with mobile-first design, VJT solutions work to increase recruiter efficiency, reduce new-hire turnover and improve new-hire performance while delivering an engaging candidate experience. While offering candidates a realistic preview of the job, the hiring organization and its culture, VJT uses a multimethod evaluation to gather information about candidate capabilities, helping recruiters identify those individuals likely to become successful employees.

Conference attendees interested in seeing VJT solutions in action are encouraged to visit Shaker in Booth No. 36 for product demos. For event information, visit http://www.hci.org/sta-conference/2017.

ABOUT SHAKER

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology uses HireScience™, enabling recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention, and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at shakercg.com.