BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- LEWIS, a global communications agency, has named Robert Collins senior vice president to manage its growing east coast practice. Based in the agency's Boston office, Collins will be responsible for leading one of the network's largest operations, driving new client services and growing the firm. Collins will report to Stephen Corsi, executive vice president of LEWIS US.

With 20+ years of experience in global technology, consumer, and healthcare marketing, Collins has led teams in creating and executing multi-faceted integrated programs. He joins LEWIS from Racepoint Global where he was senior vice president. Formerly, Collins was vice president of digital at FleishmanHillard and was also part of the executive team that launched SHIFT Communications.

Collins' appointment is a part of LEWIS' larger strategic growth and expansion initiative. The agency has recently appointed several experienced industry leaders with strong backgrounds in PR, brand development, communications, creative, design and digital. With high-level integrated leadership, LEWIS aims to transform and grow clients' businesses with original brand experiences and strong narratives that create new market opportunities.

"Robert's experience represents an impressive combination of industry influence and a knack for recognizing new market opportunities for clients that extend brand experiences," stated Stephen Corsi. "Highly respected throughout the industry, Collins brings deep knowledge of the changing business landscape and communications as well as outstanding leadership skills, which make Robert an ideal addition to our US executive team."

"It's an exciting time to join LEWIS and bring to life a new communications model that takes into consideration how people consume media and how businesses grow through delivering amazing brand experiences," commented Collins. "I look forward to leading the Boston team, working with colleagues across the US and globally to help clients develop and support the agency's integrated practices and remit."

About LEWIS

LEWIS provides full PR, marketing and digital services to drive tangible results for clients around the world. Its agile approach allows brands to adapt to market opportunities and win the war for relevance. LEWIS has 600 staff across 30 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

