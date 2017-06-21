SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary mHealth and cloud-based healthcare IT solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at Becker's 15th Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Conference on Friday June 23, 2017.

"Becker's conferences have proven to be among our most successful business development opportunities," said Karl Johnson, MTBC SVP, Sales and Marketing. He continued, "During Q2 17, we have been pleased to close a record amount of new business as a result of leads from prior Becker's conferences -- so, we're excited about the new opportunities we expect to encounter at this year's annual conference."

Johnson will be presenting on "7 Ways to Maximize Your Facility's Revenue." The audience for such presentations is generally comprised of experienced ASC administrators and other decision-makers. With over 30 years in healthcare business development experience, including successful development of some of the first outpatient surgery centers in California and Florida, Johnson will be sharing valuable lessons on improving ASC profitability.

MTBC plans to participate in more than 20 carefully selected trade shows during 2017, with Johnson discussing a variety of relevant topics related to revenue cycle management, business development and operations. He is supported by an accomplished team of sales professionals with experience supporting healthcare practices.

