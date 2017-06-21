Moves airlines toward all-digital operations

Significantly extends the quantity of aircraft data available to reduce maintenance costs and improve dispatch reliability

Represents first major basic hardware position by Rockwell Collins on the A320

In a move that will help airlines shift toward all-digital operations, Rockwell Collins has been selected by Airbus for the flight operations and maintenance exchanger (FOMAX) program on the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The solution, which keeps operators connected to their aircraft by deploying the infrastructure for secure wireless connectivity, represents Rockwell Collins' first major basic content on the A320.

The FOMAX solution from Rockwell Collins will digitally connect aircraft and operators for more efficient operations (Photo: Business Wire).

"We're taking another step toward transforming the modern aircraft and crew to be more digitally connected," said Steve Timm, vice president and general manager of Air Transport Systems. "Working together with Airbus, we're keeping crews better informed while providing better data collection and improved analytics to drive operational efficiency and reduced maintenance."

Rockwell Collins' solution for FOMAX features a compact connectivity unit that collects aircraft maintenance and performance data and automatically sends it to ground-based operations. The unit also sends data automatically to the growing number of mobile applications that are being used by flight crews, as well as into efficiency applications such as weather, flight planning, logbooks, and maintenance prediction and performance calculators, all of which bring new levels of productivity and value to airline operations.

The FOMAX solution builds upon the existing Rockwell Collins SSR-7000 Secure Server Router to also provide the Wi-Fi network for secure crew connectivity on the aircraft as well as the cellular and terminal Wi-Fi equipment. It also interfaces with all major SATCOM connectivity types.

Providing FOMAX as a part of the Airbus digital transformation initiative supports Rockwell Collins' commitment to delivering the airborne equipment required for a digitally connected aircraft.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers' futures. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.

