Cloud Solution Aims to Cover Full MiFID II Workflow

Eze Software, a global leading provider of investment technology, is rolling out a new cloud-based commission management platform designed to help the buy-side manage MiFID II requirements. Building on Eze Software's extensive experience in commission management, the MiFID II-focused solution is designed to handle the full commission management lifecycle, from research evaluation to budgeting, unbundling and specifying RPA payments.

"As the buy-side gears up for MiFID II compliance, there is a greater need for a comprehensive, straight-through commission management process," said Bill Neuman, Managing Director, Product Management & Development. "With this platform, we are unifying the disparate elements of the commission management process into a single holistic cloud solution that enables our clients to fully address MiFID II inducement requirements."

The product focuses on the creation of a research evaluation process aligned with MiFID II-required fund and strategy groups. The evaluation is centralized and web-based, incorporating elements of the traditional broker vote into tracking and evaluating individual pieces of research. The results feed into a budget, where unbundled commission amounts are tracked. Research and Client-Directed budgets can then be managed from the same platform, enabling reporting of detailed trade-allocation and commission data to teams, clients and regulators.

The new solution joins several other recently completed MiFID II enhancements within Eze Investment Suite.

About Eze Software

Eze Software is a global leading provider of investment management software solutions designed to optimize operational and investment alpha throughout the entire investment process. Eze Software provides the platform for growth for the entire investment management community, maximizing efficiencies across order management, trade execution analytics, portfolio analytics modeling, compliance regulatory reporting, commission management, and portfolio investor accounting. For more than 20 years Boston-based Eze Software has been driving innovation in financial technology. Today, Eze Software partners with more than 2,500 buy- and sell-side institutions in 45 countries from their 15 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ezesoft.com.

