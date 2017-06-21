The Premier Inn Dubai Ibn Battuta Mall Gives Back to the Community in the Holy Month of Ramadan

DUBAI, EAU, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- UAE declared 2017 as the 'Year of Giving'

The Premier Inn Dubai Ibn Battuta Mall's General Manager Roudi Soubra and his team are giving back to the community during the holy month of Ramadan, one of the activities being the distribution of Iftar meals when drivers have safely stopped and are waiting at the traffic lights. This initiative is part of the "A safe Ramadan" campaign.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525915/Distribtion_of_Iftar_Boxes.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525916/Dubai_Municipality_Workers.jpg )

The Safe Ramadan campaign has more than 10,000 volunteers across the UAE, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain to reduce traffic accidents and excessive speed. This event was organised in partnership with the Ministry of Interior (General Directorate of Traffic Coordination) and the cooperation with traffic departments in the seven emirates.

The objective was to keep people safe for Iftar by reducing speed and limiting traffic accidents and to encourage individuals and organizations towards community service and volunteer work.

The Premier Inn Dubai Ibn Battuta Mall also held an Iftar for 75 workers in partnership with Dubai Municipality and welcomed children from the Sharjah Orphanage and Social Services Department. Both events took place at the Premier Inn Dubai Ibn Battuta Mall Nuevo restaurant.

Premier Inn was named the UK's top rated hotel chain for 2015, according to Which? and with over 750 budget hotels and more than 65,000 rooms across the UK and Ireland. Premier Inn hotels are in more locations than any other UK hotel brand for the ease and convenience of families, couples and business travellers alike.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there are presently six Premier Inns with five that operate under a strategic partnership between Whitbread plc and Emirates Group.

Award-winning Premier Inn provides quality accommodation and outstanding service at affordable prices with en-suite bathrooms, comfortable beds, TV, complimentary Wi-Fi and in some of our hotels, an all-day dining restaurant and bar, swimming pool, a well-equipped gym and meeting facilities. For more information or reservations, please visit global.premierinn.com.

