Lucid VR: LucidCam Launching into General Availability with Truck Tour of SF Landmarks

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / Lucid VR is officially kicking off the general availability of its simple-to-use, pocket-size 3D VR camera, the LucidCam, with a billboard truck touring photogenic San Francisco landmarks all day on Friday, June 23. View the itinerary here.

This launch tour aims at encouraging more consumers to tap into VR and bridge the distances to their loved ones by capturing and sharing experiences the same way they see them. Lucid CEO Han Jin's vision - to create a technology that brings the world closer together through a true 3D VR camera, the LucidCam - started with a crowdfunding campaign two years ago and has now come to reality.

"It's been an incredible journey to bring this product to life and to the masses, as initially, all I wanted was to build one for myself which would capture and share my life with my grandmother in China," said Jin. "LucidCam creates images and videos which let you for the first time see the world through someone else's eyes as if you were really there. I want everyone to have such incredible superpowers."

On tour day, the Lucid VR truck will visit top SF tourist sights. Anyone can follow the truck, take pictures, and share them with LucidCam for a chance to win a free VR camera. Complimentary VR viewers will be handed out at every stop. The Friday tour kicks off the one-month LucidCam preview sale, which starts Monday, June 26, where the camera will be discounted 15 percent off the retail price and delivered as early as August 9, just two weeks after the campaign closes July 26.

LucidCam makes virtual reality content creation and livestreaming in 3D at very high resolutions easy, with a simple plug-n-play process flow. Consumers can create their own 3D VR without a computer or any additional processing requirements, making LucidCam an all-mobile experience for capturing, viewing, sharing, and delivering immersive content either through Facebook/YouTube or Lucid's iOS and Android app to anyone around the globe. With two lenses like your eyes and two microphones like your ears, LucidCam recreates a first-person experience, allowing people to feel like they are seeing the world through someone else's eyes.



Click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/SBQ9Awx8Seg

Exceeding the original specifications of the LucidCam crowdfunding campaign, the engineers at Lucid VR enhanced it and developed a robust 4K 3D VR camera with on-the-go VR content processing of pictures and videos, plus livestreaming capabilities. With the addition of Lucid's viewing clip or phone case, you can create and view your own 3D VR anywhere with a click of a button.

The special LucidCam preview sale begins June 26, and includes a 15 percent discount off the retail price, with delivery as early as two weeks after the promotion ends. Retail availability of LucidCams begins in August, with thousands of units coming into the online and offline sales channels. For more information about LucidCam or to purchase the device, visit www.lucidcam.com.

ABOUT LUCID VR

Lucid VR develops true 3D VR cameras to empower simple immersive content creation and livestreaming without processing on a computer. The LucidCam captures the world exactly as the user sees and hears it. The 180-degree wide-angle lenses enable an active view, and spatial audio enhances the experience of any content being captured or viewed. Lucid Studios is the commercial VR production service arm of Lucid VR. For more information, visit www.lucidcam.com.

