Peptinnovate Appoints David Beadle as Chief Business Officer

STEVENAGE, England, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Peptinnovate, a drug development company developing a 'first in class' immune regulating therapy for asthma, announces that it has appointed David Beadle as Chief Business Officer and to the Board of Directors.

David Beadle has over 25 years' experience in the healthcare and finance industries and brings a wealth of knowledge in investment banking, finance and life sciences. David started his career working in the pharmaceutical industry for Schwarz Pharma and Schering AG in marketing and strategic development, where he was part of the global development group for oncology.

He then moved to investment banking where he built and led highly ranked healthcare equity research teams both globally and across Europe. He first joined Hoare-Govett and then moved to UBS AG investment bank where he was a Managing Director in the equities division. He was a leading and highly ranked equity research analyst in the healthcare sector for over 10 years. At UBS, David was the lead analyst on several corporate finance projects, including IPOs and M&A.

Anthony Martin, Chairman of Peptinnovate, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome David to the Peptinnovate Board. Peptinnovate is at a very exciting stage as we move our lead asset through clinical development. David's experience and network of contacts will be invaluable as we execute on our growth strategy."

David Beadle, Chief Business Officer of Peptinnovate, said:

"Peptinnovate is a very exciting biotech company and is developing a truly novel treatment for asthma that has the potential to be the first immune regulating therapy in this indication and potentially in other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. I am looking forward to working with the Board and executive team in maximising the potential of the Company."

David has been a non-executive Director to two successful companies in the healthcare and biotechnology space and has consulted for many others regarding scientific, corporate finance and business development strategies. David was a founding partner of Napa Capital, a corporate finance advisory company, working with several clients regarding financing projects and corporate strategy. He holds degrees in biochemistry and biotechnology from the University of Birmingham. He has been invited to present on many aspects of the healthcare industry to government, scientific and healthcare industry groups.

About Peptinnovate

Peptinnovate is a drug development company developing a 'first in class' immune regulating therapy for asthma. Its products have the ability to significantly advance the control and management of moderate to severe chronic inflammatory diseases, with the potential for immune regulation and remission.

The lead compound, PIN201104, is uniquely safe and efficacious with supporting preclinical data from GSK's gold standard animal model of asthma disease modification. It is currently in Phase 1 clinical development and has potential to be the first Immune Regulating Asthma Drug (IMRAD).

Peptinnovate has an experienced management team and board with track record of building shareholder value, and a world renowned scientific advisory board. It is backed by visionary investors led by Metellus, a Swiss-based VC.

For more information: www.peptinnovate.com

