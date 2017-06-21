PenBlade, Inc. Chosen as 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

PenBlade's intuitive scalpel design is winning share not only in the operating room as a medical device but also in the home as a safe alternative to the traditional craft knife

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / Salt Lake City, UT - PenBlade Inc., maker of the innovative PenBlade (R) Safety Scalpel, was recognized as a winner of Red Herring's Top 100 North America 2017 event. The event recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

To learn more about the PenBlade Safety Scalpel, please check out http://penblade.net/.

Finalists were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration.

"2017's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Red Herring Chairman Alex Vieux. "PenBlade embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. PenBlade should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

"We are honored by this recognition," said Branden Rosenhan, M.D., PenBlade Inc.'s Founder and CEO, "and we are extremely proud of our team's commitment to improve healthcare safety worldwide."

PenBlade will be presenting in November at the Top 100 Global event which encompasses the Best in Show from Europe, North America, and Asia Top 100 events.

About Red Herring:

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades, including: Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube.

About PenBlade, Inc.:

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Branden Rosenhan, PenBlade Inc. is the maker of the innovative PenBlade (R) Safety Scalpel. Used by leading healthcare institutions worldwide, PenBlade incorporates proprietary pen-like activation to expose and retract the blade without looking or repositioning. This intuitive approach allows clinicians to maintain focus on the patient with the goal to reduce injuries and improve outcomes. In addition to clinical use, PenBlade's demand is growing rapidly in the craft and hobby market as a safe alternative to traditional craft knives. For more information, please visit http://penblade.net/,

Contact:

Chelsea Ashton

info@penblade.net

+1 (801) 903-1113

SOURCE: PenBlade, Inc.