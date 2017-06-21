CLX Receives Tier One Rating in ROCCO A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Performance Report, 2017

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CLX reaffirms global leadership position as the only vendor to consistently rank in the top three since inaugural report in 2015.

CLX Communications (XSTO: CLX), a leading global provider of cloud-based communications services, today announced that it has received a Tier One rating in the A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Performance Report 2017, published this week by the Roaming Consulting Company (ROCCO).

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470400/CLX_Communications_AB_Logo.jpg )



The report ranks forty-six of the markets most significant A2P SMS messaging vendors, based on scores and feedback provided by over three hundred global mobile network operators (MNOs). Each vendor is ranked in one of three tiers, with only those scoring higher than four out of five in every category receiving a Tier One rating.

In this year's report, CLX was ranked third overall and has become the only vendor to consistently feature in the top three, after being ranked first in the two previous reports.

CLX scored particularly strongly for key areas including quality of service (4.51), reputation (4.51), reliability (4.47) and technical expertise (4.42), while its combined scores for the last three years confirm CLX's undisputed position as the A2P messaging market leader.

Johan Hedberg, President, and CEO of CLX Communications, said: "The very success of our business has been built on strong relationships with our operator partners globally, so to be ranked once again as one of the top three A2P messaging vendors in the world by the global operator community is an incredible achievement."

Jason Bryan, CEO of ROCCO, added: "CLX is a well respected and highly favoured leader in the A2P SMS Market, providing consistent results in our A2P SMS Messaging reports for the last 3 years.

"In a highly competitive market like A2P SMS, CLX have proven to be a reliable partner for MNOs bringing a stable business relationship on which they can clearly monetize and see results."

Read the report synopsis on the ROCCO website or visit http://www.clxcommunications.com for more information on CLX's Tier 1 A2P SMS Services.

About CLX Communications

CLX Communications (CLX) is a leading global provider of cloud-based communication services and solutions to enterprises and mobile operators. CLX's mobile communication services enable companies to quickly, securely and cost-effectively communicate globally with customers and connected devices - Internet of Things (IoT).

CLX's solutions enable business-critical communications worldwide via mobile messaging services (SMS), voice services and mobile connectivity services for the IoT. CLX has grown profitably since the company was founded. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has presence in a further 20 countries.

CLX Communications' shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm - XSTO:CLX.

To learn more please visit: http://www.clxcommunications.com

About ROCCO

ROCCO is the Roaming Consulting Company and produces annually its A2P SMS Vendor Performance reports as well as Market Intelligence Reports into A2P SMS and SMS Firewalls. ROCCO is an independent research company started in 2012 that does not use sponsors for it's research and prides itself on providing unique neutral data into the A2P SMS Market as well as many other areas. ROCCO also provides reports in Roaming.

Watch the latest video about the EU Roaming Regulation: https://youtu.be/vPwSGlMy7aQ