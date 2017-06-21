Sandboxing Market Worth 9.40 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Sandboxing Market by Component (Solution, Service), Delivery Type (Hardware, Virtual Appliance, and Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global Sandboxing Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.90 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.40 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.5%.

Sandboxing helps enterprises to test unverified documents and codes in a virtual environment. Organizations deploy sandboxing solutions to meet the regulatory compliance standards. Sandboxing platforms protect networks, endpoints, and devices from various malicious attacks, sophisticated cybercriminals, ransomware, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). With the implementation of sandboxing platforms, public and private organizations can prevent security threats, cut down business costs, and enhance the information security infrastructure. Therefore, enterprises are deploying advanced sandboxing solutions and services to secure their networks and endpoints from cyber threats.

The solutions segment is expected to have a larger market share in the Sandboxing Market in 2017.

The solutions segment is expected to have a larger market share and dominate the Sandboxing Market during the forecast period. The major reason for the high adoption of sandboxing solutions is the increased usage of advanced technologies, and web and cloud applications in organizations. However, these applications might contain malicious activities, which may cause significant data loss. Sandboxing solutions help organizations to minimize the loss of data through control and regular monitoring of malicious activities across various networking assets.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Sandboxing Market.

The government and defense vertical is expected to contribute the largest market share in the Sandboxing Market in 2017. As organizations operating in the government and defense vertical are involved with data and information of a critical nature, they become obvious targets for cybercriminals. This data might be related to a small project or might be of national importance. Therefore, in the recent times, sandboxing solutions are observing higher adoption rates in this sector. The BFSI vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth in the BFSI vertical can be attributed to the increasing usage of mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT) applications for banking and payment processes.

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the Sandboxing Market during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of sandboxing vendors in this region. APAC, on the other hand, offers potential growth opportunities in the Sandboxing Market as there is a wide presence of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in this region. These SMEs are turning toward sandboxing services to defend themselves against advanced attacks, such as ransomware, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, and APTs.

The major vendors in the Sandboxing Market include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (California, US); Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US); FireEye, Inc. (California, US); Fortinet (California, US); Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, US); Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (California, US); Sophos Ltd. (Oxfordshire, UK); Symantec Corporation (California, US); McAfee LLC (California, US); SonicWall Inc. (California, US); and Zscaler, Inc. (California, US).

