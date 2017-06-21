Good Gaming, Inc.: Good Gaming Initiates Its Premium Membership Plan Through a Subscriber Based Service for Their eSport Gamers

Premium Subscriber Services to Offer Solid Revenue Streams for the Good-Gaming.com Website

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMERD) (the "Company") owner and operator of the world's most scalable eSports tournament and social network platform for novice, competitive and professional gamers, is pleased to announce the initiation of its premium membership through a subscriber based service for its good-gaming.com website.

The subscriber based service offers a 30 day free trial membership with a reoccurring monthly membership fee of $4.99 per month and will offer premium memberships that will allow Good Gaming eSport gamers a VIP service that allows its members to have access to premium content, a "members only" chat on their Minecraft server, the Good Gaming discord, absolutely zero advertisements and a Sparty Chest with a new surprise every month that will include gifts like coaching tickets, boosters, Minecraft crates and goodies normally found in the Good Gaming shop. Premium subscriber members will also be given a premium raffle entry at the beginning of each month which will put them in a drawing for various prizes to be awarded the following month.

Additionally, all premium members will receive an incredible 50% discount on the websites shop. With items ranging from $2.00 to $1,500 savings can easily add up to as much as $750.00 a month. So if you're buying boosts, crates or tickets, the cost of the subscription should more than pay for itself in the hands of any Good Gaming eSport premium member.

The Company is also pleased to report that it has revamped its website making it more eye appealing and user friendly to new and existing players. Several key features have been added which will allow for easy navigation and tournament play.

Over the last 90 days the Company has experienced a 20% month over month increase in traffic peaking last month with 350,000 general visitors and 145,117 unique visitors for the month of May 2017.

Good Gaming's server has moved from 4,300th to 15th over the last seven months making the Company one of the fastest growing Minecraft servers in the world as ranked by MinecraftServers.org

With exponential growth, multiple modes and an expert squad of administrators, premium members can now enjoy Skyblock, Prison and Factions with great benefits on one of the fastest growing Minecraft servers in the world found on the Good Gaming website.

Vikram Grover, Good Gaming CEO, stated, "Through the last several months we have overcome several obstacles while passing through various beta phases in order to create what we believe to be one of the finest tournament gamer websites for novice, competitive and professional gamers alike. Our continued success in driving traffic and gamers to our website has created the perfect opportunity for us to create a lucrative revenue stream through our newly implemented premium member subscriber service." He also stated, "We look forward to the implementation of a new business model which will allow us to incorporate a stronger corporate infrastructure and grow the Company organically with additional revenue streams through an expansion of tournaments and future additional services on our website."

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is a leading cash tournament gaming platform targeting the over 205 million eSports players and participants worldwide that want to compete at novice, competitive and professional levels. Good Gaming recently confirmed its partnership with one of the world's leading games publishers and is launching a series of tournaments in 2017. The eSport industry has experienced exponential growth going from $500 million to $1.2 billion over the last two years with industry analysts forecasting a $5 billion industry by 2020.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

