

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Geopolitical developments in Europe, the Middle East and Asian regions are keenly watched by the traders. Existing home sales data is the major focus of the day. Asian shares closed broadly lower, while European shares are trading in the red. Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index points Wall Street to open lower.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 1 point, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 8.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday. The Dow and the S&P 500 pulled back off Monday's record closing highs. The Dow dipped 61.85 points or 0.3 percent to 21,467.14, the Nasdaq slid 50.98 points or 0.8 percent to 6,188.03 and the S&P 500 fell 16.43 points or 0.7 percent to 2,437.03.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage applications data for the week will be published at 7.00 am ET. In the prior year composite Index was 2.8 percent.



The National Association of Realtors' existing home sales for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for the consensus of 5.550 million. In the prior month the home sales were 5.570 million.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA that provides weekly information on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be published at 10.30 am ET. Crude oil inventories declined 1.7 million barrels in the prior period.



In the corporate segment, Ericsson (ERIC) announced an agreement with Flex to divest Ericsson Power Modules. The Ericsson Power Modules business, excluding the brand, will on closing be transferred to Flex. This includes Shanghai Ericsson Electronics Corporation Ltd, a manufacturing site in China, and business assets in Sweden. More than 300 employees and consultants are expected to transfer from Ericsson to Flex Power.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it consummated the issuance and sale of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of Apple's 3% Notes due 2027, pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated June 13, 2017 among Apple and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein.



Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 16.20 points or 0.52 percent to 3,156.21. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished down 148.46 points or 0.57 percent at 25,694.58.



Japanese shares lost ground as a stronger yen as well as falling oil prices sapped investors' appetite for risk. The Nikkei average ended down 91.62 points or 0.45 percent at 20,138.79 while the broader Topix index closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,611.56.



Australian shares tumbled as banks extended losses. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 91.60 points or 1.59 percent to 5,665.70, marking its biggest single-day loss since November 9. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 89.10 points or 1.54 percent to 5,703.20.



European shares are trading down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 50.73 points or 0.96 percent, the German DAX is losing 72.53 points or 0.57 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 19.80 points or 0.27 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 61.93 points or 0.69 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.67 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX