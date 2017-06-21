TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VPT) is announcing the appointment of Brian Leck as Vice-President of Direct Worldwide Sales and Mehran Mehrtash as Vice President, Worldwide Distributor Sales, both effective July 1, 2017.

"We are very pleased to have attracted such seasoned executives with proven global sales of ultrasound equipment," stated Dr. George Adams, CEO of Ventripoint. "Having Brian and Mehran on the team will jumpstart our ability to address the global opportunity created by the recent "home-country" approval of the whole-heart VMS-PLUS by Health Canada (see NR March 2, 2017)."

"I am excited to join the Ventripoint team," said Brian Leck. "Ventripoint is an impressive company with its strong commitment to rapid and quality assessment of the whole heart."

Brian has extensive experience in the healthcare industry. He has worked in a variety of companies with a breadth of vibrant products focused on hospital care areas. In his most recent position, he was the Vice President/General Manager for Global Direct Sales for Fujifilm-Sonosite, Inc, which sells portable ultrasound devices into office and hospital care areas. From 2012 through 2014, he ran Direct and Distributor sales for North and South America, with an emphasis on growth in specific hospital care areas. During that tenure, he was instrumental in creating a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil. The organization included sales, marketing, finance, regulatory and a repair facility all within the headquarters in Sao Paulo. From 2015 through 2017, he was responsible for Global Direct Sales, managing sales and marketing in the USA, Canada, Australia/New Zealand, Korea and Western Europe. He was also responsible for a shared services facility in Amsterdam that included marketing, service and repair, finance and credit, human relations, sales administration and local shipments.

"I look forward to bringing the Ventripoint solution for whole-heart analysis to imaging centers and hospitals worldwide," commented Mehrah Mehrtash.

Mehran Mehrtash is an experienced international executive in the healthcare industry. He most recently served as the Vice President/General Manager of Global Distribution Division for Sonosite Inc. In this capacity he led global indirect operations including independent distributors in emerging markets in Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Middle East as well as Fujifilm subsidiaries in China, India and Japan. From 2007 to 2015 Mr. Mehrtash was based in Singapore where he led the Asia Pacific & Middle East region with full P&L responsibility and annual revenue growth of 20%.

Prior to that Mr. Mehrtash worked for ConvaTec Inc, a former division of Bristol Myers Squibb during which time he managed all direct and distributor commercial and operational priorities for the Asia Pacific region, including: Greater China, South Korea, India and the ASEAN markets.

Among many accomplishments, Mr. Mehrtash led the establishment of Sonosite's regional headquarters in Singapore, direct subsidiary in South Korea as well as rapid expansion of the ConvaTec China team, which grew from a total of 10 staff members in 2008 to more than 100 in early 2011, resulting in a tripling of its annual sales. The Asia Pacific regional leadership teams he established comprised of sales, marketing, and functional support staff in human relations, finance, regulatory, and operations.

The Board of Directors of the Company has issued Mr. Leck and Mr. Mehrtash 250,000 option grants each at an exercise price of $.32 for term of 5 years.

