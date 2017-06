400m long copper-gold zone outlined, results up to 20m at 1.1% copper

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2017) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from saw-cut channel sampling at its 100% owned Piedra Imán copper-gold project in northwestern Nicaragua (results are presented in Table 1).