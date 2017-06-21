Due to technical issues at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following product issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on STO Exchange Traded Notes.



Short name: BEAR ESTOXX X1 S ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009269079 -----------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.