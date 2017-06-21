Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group Plc adjusts its financial guidance for 2017

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 JUNE 2017, 2.40 P.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Group Plc adjusts its financial guidance for 2017

Asiakastieto Group's net sales have increased faster than anticipated in the first five months of the year 2017, being 13,2 %. In its future outlooks, Asiakastieto Group has previously reported the net sales growth rate to be within the long-term target (5 - 10%). The faster growth is especially due to the good growth of new services and the increase in volume.

Asiakastieto Group expects its net sales growth rate to be around the higher end of long term target of 5 - 10%. When assessing the second quarter, it has to be taken into account that the quarter has three working days less than in 2016.

According to what has been guided earlier, the adjusted euro-nominated net operating profit is expected to grow from last year but at a slower pace than net sales.

Asiakastieto Group publishes the Half Year Financial Report on 3 August 2017.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2016, the Group had around 19 000 clients, of which 11 000 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2016, the Group's net sales were EUR 49,2 million and it had 170 employees at the end of 2016. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

