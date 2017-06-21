

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $211.70 million, or $1.13 per share. This was higher than $175.36 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $4.54 billion. This was up from $4.13 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $211.70 Mln. vs. $175.36 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -EPS (Q1): $1.13 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $4.54 Bln vs. $4.13 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.9%



