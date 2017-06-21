

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound recovered from early lows against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to 1.2702 against the U.S. dollar and 141.41 against the yen, from more than a 2-month low of 1.2589 and a 6-day low of 139.85, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 0.8775 and 1.2372 from 8-day lows of 0.8846 and 1.2266, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.29 against the greenback, 144.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro and 1.26 against the franc.



