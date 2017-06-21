

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining



21 June 2017 Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or 'the Company')



Corporate Website



Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with operations in Romania and Zimbabwe, is pleased to announce that the Company's corporate website has been updated with new material including a new aerial video of the Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine. To view the video, please visit www.vastresourcesplc.com.



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').



Notes



Vast Resources plc is an AIM listed mining and resource development company focussed on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects and recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania.



Vast Resources currently operates the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015. The Company's portfolio also includes the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is currently underway towards obtaining the relevant permissions to start developing and ultimately commissioning the mine.



The Company also has interests in a number of projects in Southern Africa including a 25.01 per cent. interest in the producing Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.



