

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production increased notably in May, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 7.4 percent year-over-year in May. On an unadjusted basis, production expanded by 8.0 percent.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output jumped 55.3 percent annually in May and manufacturing production rose by 6.7 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 3.7 percent in May.



