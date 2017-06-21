42Gears Cited in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management 2017

BANGALORE, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) has been mentioned in Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites, published on 6th June 2017.

The yearly report from Gartner concentrates on the top global EMM vendors connecting mobile devices with enterprise workflows. It also deep dives into details on vendor strengths and cautions. 42Gears was one among the top 20 contenders that qualified for a mention in the report. It has been cited as a company specializing in EMM functionality and is best suited for small or midsize businesses (SMBs) requiring EMM solution to manage company-owned mobile devices in restricted mode.

The report talks about 42Gears' EMM suite that functions across all mobile platforms such as iOS, Android and Windows. In addition, Gartner also talks about SureLock kiosk capabilities that have been extended to wearables such as Android smartwatches. Also as per the report, 42Gears qualifies on Technical Capabilities but did not meet the minimum EMM revenue requirements for inclusion in the Magic Quadrant.

"Getting a mention in Gartner Magic Quadrant Report 2017 is a big achievement for 42Gears. It puts us in the preferred list of leading Global EMM vendors. It also highlights our progress as an EMM solution provider. We are happy to have met the stringent Technical Capability Requirements and are positive about meeting the revenue requirements in the future," said Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President, 42Gears Mobility Systems.

Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites: Published- 6 June 2017 by Rob Smith, Bryan Taylor, Manjunath Bhat, Chris Silva, Terrence Cosgrove

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and on-premise EMM solution. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices. More than 6100 customers across 105 countries use 42Gears for BYOD and Company Owned Device deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com

