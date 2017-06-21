MARLBOROUGH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Dow Electronic Materials, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW), announced that Business President James T. Fahey, Ph.D. will offer the afternoon keynote during the first-ever IMAPS System-in-Package (SiP) conference. Titled "The Evolution of Electronic Materials and the Information Age," Fahey will discuss the evolution of the semiconductor industry and the importance of electronic materials in advancing chip and packaging technologies throughout Moore's era and beyond. The keynote will take place at 2:00 p.m. on June 27, 2017.

"Demand continues to rise for more electronic device functionality in ever-smaller spaces," said Fahey. "This means manufacturers must increase performance and reduce form factors, while also reducing costs. Materials innovation, alongside process development and integration technologies, will be key to transitioning the semiconductor industry to respond to application-driven requirements. I look forward to the important conversations at SiP 2017 about how the industry will collaborate to solve emerging challenges in SiP."

Fahey's keynote will offer a high-level overview of how the semiconductor industry has evolved and how electronic materials have enabled Moore's law. He will discuss how, as the industry becomes increasingly application-driven, the role of advanced packaging -- including SiP -- will grow, driving the requirement for more advanced electronic materials. Finally, he will address the need for collaboration and innovation in the industry to address the increasing complexities of the next generation of electronics.

Fahey has spent more than 25 years in the electronics industry in various capacities spanning front-end semiconductor, circuit boards, semiconductor advanced packaging, display, and digital imaging industries. Fahey currently sits on the board of directors for 5N Plus Corporation in Canada, and is a previous board member of NEMI and Semi NAAB.

SiP 2017 is the first SiP conference fully dedicated to covering all aspects related to SiP, including market trends, system integration/miniaturization and new technology innovation enablers to meet current and future SiP challenges. The conference aims to unite the entire SiP supply and design chain from OEM, fabless, IDM, OSAT, EMS, EDA, silicon foundries, equipment and material suppliers together under one roof. The conference takes place June 27-29, 2017 at the Doubletree Sonoma Wine Country in Sonoma, California.

About Dow Electronic Materials

Dow Electronic Materials, a global supplier of materials and technologies to the electronics industry, brings innovative leadership to the semiconductor, interconnect, finishing, photovoltaic, display, LED and optics markets. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented Dow research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service necessary for next-generation electronics. These partnerships energize Dow's power to invent. Its key end-use applications include a broad range of consumer electronics from personal computers to television monitors, smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices, as well as electronic devices and systems used in a variety of industries. More information about Dow Electronic Materials can be found at www.dowelectronicmaterials.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines the power of science and technology to passionately innovate what is essential to human progress. The Company is driving innovations that extract value from material, polymer, chemical and biological science to help address many of the world's most challenging problems, such as the need for fresh food, safer and more sustainable transportation, clean water, energy efficiency, more durable infrastructure, and increasing agricultural productivity. Dow's integrated, market-driven portfolio delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to customers in 175 countries and in high-growth sectors such as packaging, infrastructure, transportation, consumer care, electronics, and agriculture. In 2016, Dow had annual sales of $48 billion and employed approximately 56,000 people worldwide. The Company's more than 7,000 product families are manufactured at 189 sites in 34 countries across the globe. References to "Dow" or the "Company" mean The Dow Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Dow can be found at www.dow.com.

