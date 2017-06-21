DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- CB Scientific, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBSC), a designer, developer and manufacturer of Cannabis Analytical Tools and Devices, Cannabis Medical Delivery Systems and Personal Analytical Kits and Devices, announces today that the Company has developed a novel product medical device portfolio since acquiring Marutronics Medical Devices in February 2017. The company has developed three core platform technologies; CannaRAPID™, CannaNASAL™, and CannaDERME™, focused on precise dosing and controlled release of cannabinoid compounds for patients.

CB Scientific has been developing Pain-Patch using CannaDERME transdermal delivery and state-of-the art smart device technologies for relieving various pains. CB Scientific has formulated cannabidiol-based Pain-Patch for proof-of-concept studies.

Cannabidiol is one of the key cannabinoid constituents in Hemp Plant. CBD is non-psychoactive and safe compound with a wide range of therapeutic applications, including the treatment of neural disorders and clinical studies have suggested a wide range of possible therapeutic effects of cannabidiol on several conditions.

The Pain-Patch has transcutaneous cannabinoid penetration technology coupled with thermosensitive nano-emulsion for sustained release of compounds for longer time. The device delivers therapeutic doses to brain via brain stem for whole-body effect.

The goal of these patches are to produce a pain-patch with a small footprint for easy concealment, a strong formula to counteract the decreased quality of life for individuals who suffer with systemic pain, a long shelf-life and the use of non-toxic and non-abrasive components to create the most comfortable and effective patch on the market using this technology.

CB Scientific is partnering up with pain management physician groups for conducting clinical studies using Pain-Patch for various kinds of chronic pain.

The first version of the pain patch should be available in the first quarter of 2017 (fiscal year) through authorized dealers.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific (www.cbscientific.com), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops and manufactures Life Science Analytical Tools and Devices, Medical Delivery Systems, laboratory services, personal analytical kits and devices and CBD hemp oil and nutraceutical formulations for growers, care takers, dispensaries and companies worldwide. CB Scientific is continuing to develop new technologies specifically for cannabis (hemp) analytics. CB Scientific believes every product sold to patients as "Medical Quality" should be inspected for health benefits, safety, consistency, purity, potency and packaged properly for distribution. CB Scientific has worked with many of the cannabis industry leaders in the country and have also been featured in cannabis industry publications including High Times Magazine, Culture and many trade publications, on-air interviews and panel discussions across the United States. CB Scientific's focus has been the education and safety of consumers combined with innovation to put power into the hands of the patients.

To request further information about CB Scientific, please email us at info@cbscientific.com, log onto our website at http://www.cbscientific.com or visit us on Twitter @cbscientific and Facebook at cbscientificinc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

