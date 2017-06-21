SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- PolarityTE™, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) today announced the appointment of Wayne J. Saunders, DMD to the Company's Clinical Board of Advisors. Dr. Saunders is Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Dentistry at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, PA, and is widely-regarded as an expert in dental implants and maxillofacial trauma.

"As we develop the PolarityTE™ technology platform, we continue to leverage the experience and knowledge of our esteemed Clinical Board of Advisors, in order to produce pragmatic products with immediate clinical utility," said Denver Lough, MD, PhD, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer of PolarityTE™. "With that goal in mind, the addition of Dr. Saunders with his experience in building a premier practice from the ground up provides us with a wealth of invaluable knowledge as we push towards rapid entry into the bone regeneration market, bolstered by his specialization in dental implants and maxillofacial trauma over the last three decades. In addition, Dr. Saunders provides a direct interface with industry and commercialization insight."

Dr. Wayne Saunders stated, "I am thrilled to join the PolarityTE™ Clinical Board of Advisors to aid in the development of practical and long-sought-after solutions to difficult and frequent problems encountered within oral and maxillofacial surgery. The Polarity platform and tissue regeneration concepts hit home with me immediately, and I believe they possess a promising answer to a large gap across a wide spectrum of clinical scenarios. I hope to bring a unique perspective to a number of products PolarityTE™ is developing with a keen awareness of the factors that lead to market success due to my lines of communication with industry experts."

About Wayne J. Saunders, DMD

Dr. Saunders is the Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Dentistry at St. Luke's University Hospital, where he oversees a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, including the largest oral surgery practice in the Lehigh Valley. Previously, Dr. Saunders served as chief resident of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at The Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Montefiore Medical Center in New York. Dr. Saunders is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, as well as Dental Anesthesiology. Dr. Saunders earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Temple University School of Dentistry in Philadelphia, and his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Tulane University. Dr. Saunders is a well-respected expert in his field and has held leadership roles at several professional societies, including the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

About the PolarityTE™ Clinical Board of Advisors

The PolarityTE™ Clinical Board of Advisors is comprised of leading experts from various fields of study aligned to potential clinical application of the Company's revolutionary platform technology. The PolarityTE™ platform has been shown to regenerate skin in a preclinical model, and has the potential to regenerate bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. In addition to Dr. Saunders, the Clinical Board of Advisors includes:

Michael P. Grant, MD, PhD, FACS is the Paul N. Manson Distinguished Professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, University of Maryland Medical Center, and Professor of Surgery, Program in Trauma, University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Anand R. Kumar, MD, FACS, FAAP is a Professor in the Departments of Plastic Surgery and Pediatrics at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Anthony P. Tufaro, MD, DDS, FACS is an Associate Professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Trinity J. Bivalacqua, M.D., Ph.D., is the R. Christian B. Evensen Professor of Urology and Oncology and Director of Urologic Oncology at the James Buchanan Brady Urologic Institute at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Shannath L. Merbs, MD, PhD, FACS is a Professor of Ophthalmology in the Wilmer Eye Institute at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Rachel Bluebond-Langner, MD is an Assistant Professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Transgender Surgery in the Hansjorg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery, New York University School of Medicine at the NYU Langone Medical Center.

Ryan Katz, MD, FACS is an Attending Surgeon in the Department of Orthopedics at the Curtis National Hand Center in Baltimore, MD.

About the PolarityTE™ Platform

The PolarityTE™ investigational platform is being developed to simplify regeneration and allow tissue and cellular elements to function naturally. Using our revolutionary platform, we seek to utilize cell and tissue polarity to create a spectrum of uniquely functional tissues in a way that mirrors the natural development of the human body. Our goal is to apply the platform across all cells, tissues and composite structures, transforming regenerative medicine into what has been envisioned since its inception.

About PolarityTE™

PolarityTE™, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company positioned to be the first to successfully regenerate human skin. The Company's novel regenerative medicine and tissue engineering platform was developed and patented by chairman and chief executive officer, Denver Lough M.D., Ph.D. This radical and proprietary technology employs a patient's own cells for the healing of full-thickness, functionally-polarized tissues. If clinically successful, the PolarityTE™ platform will provide medical professionals with a truly new paradigm in wound healing and reconstructive surgery by utilizing a patient's own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. The PolarityTE™ platform leverages natural and biologically-sound principles which are readily adaptable to a wide spectrum of organ and tissue systems. This revolutionary technology, paired with the Company's world-renowned clinical advisory board, position PolarityTE™ to drastically change the field and future of translational regenerative medicine. More information can be found online at www.PolarityTE.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to, among other things, the Company's ongoing compliance with the requirements of The NASDAQ Stock Market and the Company's ability to maintain the closing bid price requirements of The NASDAQ Stock Market on a post reverse split basis. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should'" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3150407



Contacts:



Scott Santiamo

RussoPartnersLLC

Scott.Santiamo@RussoPartnersLLC.com

(718) 344-5843



David Schull

RussoPartnersLLC

David.Schull@RussoPartnersLLC.com

(858) 717-2310



