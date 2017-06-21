SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- ThousandEyes, the Network Intelligence company that delivers visibility into every network, today announced the general availability of Voice Call Tests and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Server Tests providing complete network visibility into Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) performance. Enterprises are becoming increasingly Internet-centric as they rely on cloud services and third-party networks for business-critical applications, which now include cloud-hosted communication platforms. With ThousandEyes Voice Call Tests and SIP Server Tests, organizations can seamlessly monitor on-premises, hybrid and UCaaS deployment scenarios and anticipate issues before they impact users while ensuring a smoother migration to a cloud service delivery model.

"Mitel powers more than 2 billion business connections every day and as more of our customers move to cloud-based communications, we need to ensure that their transition is seamless while leveraging our platform," said Simon Von Winkle, senior cloud network specialist at Mitel. "ThousandEyes' Network and SIP Server Tests allow us to proactively monitor our Global Cloud Infrastructure, providing a clear and concise way of determining the root cause of issues. These capabilities are a win-win -- ThousandEyes has enabled our network operations and support teams to add value to our customer experience and have additional confidence resolving troubles and reducing mean time to repair."

A Gartner report by Daniel O'Connell and Bern Elliot, Unified Communications Purchasing Criteria: Making the Cloud-Versus-Premises-Based Selection Decision published on July 13, 2016 states that, "By 2019, over 50% of businesses procuring a major UC upgrade will view a premises-based purchase as risky due to concerns about future vendor investment." In another Gartner report, Daniel O'Connell and Bern Elliot state that, "The UCaaS market as a whole is transitioning from the "early adopter phase" to the "early mainstream phase" for enterprise delivery. Many UCaaS providers now support global deployments spanning multiple regions (for example, 30 or more country markets)" (Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide by Daniel O'Connell and Bern Elliot, published on August 23, 2016).

VoIP remains at the core of unified communications (UC) and is the most sensitive to network performance degradation issues, such as packet loss, jitter and latency. Traditional VoIP monitoring approaches rely on packet capture and call detail record (CDR) analysis, identifying issues after the fact when it's too late, and fail to provide any visibility of service performance outside of the enterprise network. ThousandEyes Voice Call Tests and SIP Server Tests deliver in-depth visibility into all stages of establishing and maintaining a voice call across every network. This is essential as organizations move to a cloud-based delivery model and to enabling a proactive approach to identifying and diagnosing issues impacting end-to-end VoIP service delivery.

"For most enterprises, voice communications is vital and is often the first step to successful UCaaS adoption," said Nick Kephart, senior director of product management at ThousandEyes. "We built SIP Server and Voice Call Tests to provide a seamless understanding of the end-to-end VoIP session, whether the UC solution is deployed on-premises or in the cloud. We're excited that leading companies at the forefront of driving a superior UCaaS experience, such as Box and Mitel, participated in our beta program, and are using ThousandEyes to gain a complete understanding of service delivery for next generation cloud-based communications."

ThousandEyes Voice Call Tests and SIP Servers Tests are now generally available and automatically included as a part of ThousandEyes VoIP Monitoring to all existing customers and trial users.

ThousandEyes is a Network Intelligence platform that delivers visibility into every network an organization relies on, enabling them to optimize and improve application delivery, end-user experience and ongoing infrastructure investments. Leading companies such as ServiceNow and Twitter, as well as eBay and other members of the Fortune 500, use ThousandEyes to improve performance and availability of their business-critical applications. ThousandEyes is backed by Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, Tenaya Capital and GV (formerly Google Ventures), and has headquarters in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://www.thousandeyes.com or follow us on Twitter at @ThousandEyes.

