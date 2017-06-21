TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: AMFE) is pleased to announce that it has decided to spin-off the Interloc-Kings Inc. subsidiary into a new public entity, leaving Snakes & Lattes Inc. and GROzone as subsidiaries of Amfil Technologies Inc. (AMFE). In conjunction with the spin-off, shareholders will be awarded with a one-time share dividend in the newly formed entity based upon their holdings of Amfil Technologies Inc.

Overview:

Interloc-Kings Inc. will spin-off into a new public entity

Snakes & Lattes Inc. and GROzone will remain as subsidiaries of Amfil Technologies Inc. (AMFE)

Shareholders of Amfil Technologies Inc. will retain all holdings in Amfil and in addition will be awarded shares in the newly formed entity.

Management is in the process of reviewing an acquisition for the new entity which would significantly increase shareholder value.

Further details relating to plans for the new entity will be released as they develop.

The spin-off will occur upon completion of the previously announced company audit, form-10 re-registration to become fully SEC reporting, and up-list submission once our fiscal year-end June 30th 2017 is completed. Management will determine a record date, all shareholders of Amfil Technologies Inc. (AMFE) on the record date will then be awarded a pro-rata share dividend of the new entity which will house Interloc-Kings Inc., the amount of which will be based upon their holdings in AMFE. Amfil's management feels that the spin-off of Interloc-Kings Inc. is the perfect opportunity to provide a well deserved bonus to our loyal shareholders, with potential for significant growth moving forward for their holdings in both entities.

The new public entity will execute the same proven business strategy which has been successfully implemented by the Amfil Technologies Inc. management team. Management is currently reviewing the viability of an acquisition with revenue growth potential that could parallel that of the Snakes & Lattes Inc. acquisition completed by Amfil Technologies Inc. in September 2016.

Further details relating to the spin-off, share dividend, and future acquisition plans for the new entity will be announced as they develop.

Additionally, significant announcements relating to the Snakes & Lattes Inc. and GROzone subsidiaries can be expected in the near future.

For more information regarding the company please visit www.amfiltech.com and follow us on twitter for further updates from the company @AmfilTech

About Us

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and cafe located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CAD in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world such as Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night cafe in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The EcoPr03 GROzone Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GROzone Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on this product line can be found on the www.grozone.biz website.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being, North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

Safe Harbor Statement

