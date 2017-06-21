DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHRO) announced today it has filed an application for quotation of its Class A Common Stock on the OTCQB tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.

This uplisting in Exchange is subject to a successful review by the OTC Markets staff. The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. To learn more about the OTCQB, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/marketplaces/otcqb.

CHRON Chief Compliance Officer, Doug McKinnon, said, "This application is another major step for CHRO in a series of important steps that tell the investment community this management team is going to do what they say and say what they do. It is a privilege for me to be a part of this team and I am absolutely thrilled by these recent developments, especially since they represent only the beginning of the implementation of our mid-term vision for CHRON. I hope our shareholders continue to share our enthusiasm for the direction of the Company."

ABOUT THE CHRON ORGANIZATION, INC.

The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHRO), is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory, and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IOT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings. To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at www.chronorganization.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

INVESTORS & MEDIA CONTACT:

The CHRON Organization, Inc.

Email: investors@chronhomeservices.com

Phone: (469) 626-5275

Fax: (469) 626-5101



