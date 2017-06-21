RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today advocated that excellent healthcare begins with accurate and enhanced patient information.

As data is transformed into actionable information, providers are better equipped to improve patient experience, mitigate risk, optimize telemedicine and community health initiatives, tap into sophisticated analytics, and handle data in compliance with industry regulations such as HIPAA.

Melissa's suite of global ID verification, matching, and data enrichment solutions enable these advantages for healthcare facilities and health systems nationwide, helping increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. Melissa will be demonstrating its full spectrum of healthcare data quality solutions at the Healthcare Financial Management Association's Annual National Institute (HFMA ANI), Booth #334, in Orlando, Florida, June 25-28, 2017.

"A single, accurate view of patient records is critical across time and physical space, supporting not only better immediate care but also adding long term value through improved community health and better public policy. By taking a 'preventive data care' approach, administrators are empowered to make clear connections across data sets -- creating a valid view of the patient, and adding information that may influence medical history and therefore treatment options, risks, diagnoses, and prognoses," said Charles Gaddy, director of global sales and alliances, Melissa.

For example, the company's global intelligence tools and services support accurate and automated patient onboarding; as well as records hygiene by merging, purging, matching, and consolidating duplicate records across city, state, and national boundaries. Patient data can be geocoded in real time, enhancing community outreach and public health analysis with better informed resource allocation. Melissa's solutions are compliant to HIPAA/HITECH, Sarbanes-Oxley, and SOC2 regulations, ensuring healthcare providers handle data in accordance with government and industry requirements.

"Today, the advantages of healthcare data quality go well beyond risk mitigation and compliance," added Gaddy. "By connecting patient data points with clinical findings and research, providers can better understand consumption, healthcare logistics, outreach, and modeling. Ultimately data integrity is driving patient care and satisfaction, including the critical move from fee-for-service to fee-for-outcome."

Click here for more insight on Melissa's healthcare data quality tools and services. To connect with members of Melissa's healthcare data quality team outside the HFMA ANI event, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

