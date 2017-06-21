Global ADME-Toxicology Testing Market 2016-2024 with Profile of 69 Key and Niche Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "ADME-Toxicology Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for ADME-Toxicology Testing in US$ by the following Segments: Toxicology Testing (In-Vivo, In-Vitro), and ADME Testing. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as
- ACEA Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
- ADMEcell, Inc. (USA)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (USA)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- BioreclamationIVT, LLC (USA)
- Cerep SA (France)
- CompuDrug International, Inc. (USA)
- Cyprotex PLC. (UK)
- CeeTox, Inc. (USA)
- Dassault Systemes Biovia Corp. (USA)
- Eurofins ADME BIOANALYSES SAS (France)
- Galapagos NV (Belgium)
- Molecular Discovery Ltd. (UK)
- MultiCASE, Inc. (USA)
- Optivia Biotechnology (USA)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
- Pharmaron, Inc. (USA)
- Promega Corporation (USA)
- Qualyst, Inc. (USA)
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (USA)
- Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
- Takara Bio Europe AB (Sweden)
- Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
- ADME-Tox Testing Gains Traction
- A Peek into the Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery
- Current and Future Analysis
- US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific Lends Growth Momentum
- Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies; In Vitro Technologies to Lead the Charge
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization
- ADME-Tox Assays
- Introduction of Early In Vitro ADMET Studies
- Growing Prominence of Cell-based Assays in Drug Discovery and ADME Analysis
- Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening
- CROs Expand Presence
- Drug Discovery Outsourcing and Type of Services Outsourced
- Changing Face of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Activity
- M&A
- Order of the Day
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
- Current State of ADME-Tox Testing
- Need for Better Models: A Major Factor Driving Innovation in the Market
- Focus Shifts to Innovative Approaches
- In Silico and In Vitro- the Way to Go
- In Vitro Testing Systems and Its Relevance in Drug Development
- Growing Inclination towards In-vitro Assays for Toxicology Studies
- In Silico ADME-Tox Growing at a Fast Clip
- Advantages of Using In Silico Approaches
- Factors Hindering Growth
- 3-D Tissue Bioassays to Enhance In Vitro Toxicity Testing
- Increasing Use of Cell-Based Assays over Other Methods in Toxicity Testing
- Rising Number of Drug Targets Surge Demand for Cell-Based Assays
- Growing Focus on the Development of Reproducible and Robust Cell-based Assays
- Functional Assays: An Effective Way of Predicting Specific Toxic Effects
4. DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Target identification
- Target Validation
- Lead Identification
- Lead Optimization
- Pharmaceuticals
- R&D Value Chain
- Pre-Clinical Testing
- Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials
- The Time Line
- Drug Discovery Technologies
- Innovation in Screening Guarantees Success for Drug Discovery Programs
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- ADME-Tox
- An Introduction
- Absorption
- Distribution
- Metabolism
- Excretion
- Toxicity
- ADME-Tox Profiling
- ADME-Tox Screening Technologies
- ADME-Tox Parameters
- Cell Based Assays
- Liver Cell Based Assays
- Intestinal Cell Based Assays
- Kidney Cell Based Assays
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Corning Adds Two New Products to ADME/Tox Lineup
- Sovicell and 3B Pharmaceuticals Launch EScalate Assay Service
- Lonza Launches Human and Animal Hepatocytes for Adme-Tox Testing
- Cyprotex Launches Eight New Transporter Assays
- Simulations Plus Rolls Out Version 8.0 of ADMET Predictor Software
- Simulations Plus Launches Version 7.2 of ADMET Predictor Software
- BioReliance® Unveils Select In Vitro ADME and Toxicology Testing Services
- Cyprotex Releases SenCeeTox® Technology with Enhanced Capabilities
- Cyprotex Expands In-House Drug Transporter Services
- Cyprotex Launches KeratinoSens Service
- Simulations Plus Introduces ADMET Predictor Version 7.1
- Lena Biosciences Launches SeedEZ 3D Cell Culture Products
- Sigma® Life Science to Introduce Genetically-Modified HepaRG Human Liver Cell Line
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Simulations Plus to Take Over DILIsym Services
- Simulations Plus and Electrolab India Sign Distribution Deal
- Simulations Plus Inks Distribution Deal with Quantum Bio Solutions for Korean Market
- Cyprotex Moves to New Location in the UK
- Pharmaron Takes Over Xceleron
- Evotec Acquires Cyprotex
- Endonovo Expands Cytotronics Platform for Toxicology Testing
- Takara Bio Acquires Cellectis AB
- WuXi PharmaTech Acquires XenoBiotic Laboratories
- Merck KGaA to Take Over Sigma-Aldrich
- Dassault Systemes Acquires Accelrys
- Organovo Collaborates with J&J for 3D Bioprinting Drug Discovery Research
- Taconic and IVAL Enter into Agreement
- Charles River to Acquire Galapagos' Argenta and BioFocus Service Divisions
- Simulations Plus Signs 5-Year RCA with the US FDA
- Simulation Plus Inks Distributor Agreement with RILD
- Harlan CRS Enters into Strategic Alliance with Bertin Pharma
- Pharmaron Receives GLP Certification from the CFDA for GLP Toxicology Facilities
- Cyprotex Acquires CeeTox
- Taconic Announces Name Change
- Rosa & Co. Acquires Entelos Holdings' Consulting Service Business
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Life Technologies
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
