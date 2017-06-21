Global ADME-Toxicology Testing Market 2016-2024 with Profile of 69 Key and Niche Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "ADME-Toxicology Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for ADME-Toxicology Testing in US$ by the following Segments: Toxicology Testing (In-Vivo, In-Vitro), and ADME Testing. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as



ACEA Biosciences, Inc. ( USA )

) ADMEcell, Inc. ( USA )

) Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Albany Molecular Research, Inc. ( USA )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) BioreclamationIVT, LLC ( USA )

) Cerep SA ( France )

) CompuDrug International, Inc. ( USA )

) Cyprotex PLC. (UK)

CeeTox, Inc. ( USA )

) Dassault Systemes Biovia Corp. ( USA )

) Eurofins ADME BIOANALYSES SAS ( France )

) Galapagos NV ( Belgium )

) Molecular Discovery Ltd. (UK)

MultiCASE, Inc. ( USA )

) Optivia Biotechnology ( USA )

) PerkinElmer, Inc. ( USA )

) Pharmaron, Inc. ( USA )

) Promega Corporation ( USA )

) Qualyst, Inc. ( USA )

) Simulations Plus, Inc. ( USA )

) Taconic Biosciences, Inc. ( USA )

) Takara Bio Europe AB ( Sweden )

) Tecan Group Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. OUTLOOK



ADME-Tox Testing Gains Traction

A Peek into the Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery

Current and Future Analysis

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific Lends Growth Momentum

Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies; In Vitro Technologies to Lead the Charge

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization

ADME-Tox Assays

Introduction of Early In Vitro ADMET Studies

Growing Prominence of Cell-based Assays in Drug Discovery and ADME Analysis

Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening

CROs Expand Presence

Drug Discovery Outsourcing and Type of Services Outsourced

Changing Face of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Activity

M&A

Order of the Day

3. MARKET DYNAMICS



Current State of ADME-Tox Testing

Need for Better Models: A Major Factor Driving Innovation in the Market

Focus Shifts to Innovative Approaches

In Silico and In Vitro- the Way to Go

In Vitro Testing Systems and Its Relevance in Drug Development

Growing Inclination towards In-vitro Assays for Toxicology Studies

In Silico ADME-Tox Growing at a Fast Clip

Advantages of Using In Silico Approaches

Factors Hindering Growth

3-D Tissue Bioassays to Enhance In Vitro Toxicity Testing

Increasing Use of Cell-Based Assays over Other Methods in Toxicity Testing

Rising Number of Drug Targets Surge Demand for Cell-Based Assays

Growing Focus on the Development of Reproducible and Robust Cell-based Assays

Functional Assays: An Effective Way of Predicting Specific Toxic Effects

4. DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT



Drug Discovery and Development

Target identification

Target Validation

Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Pharmaceuticals

R&D Value Chain

Pre-Clinical Testing

Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials

The Time Line

Drug Discovery Technologies

Innovation in Screening Guarantees Success for Drug Discovery Programs

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



ADME-Tox

An Introduction

Absorption

Distribution

Metabolism

Excretion

Toxicity

ADME-Tox Profiling

ADME-Tox Screening Technologies

ADME-Tox Parameters

Cell Based Assays

Liver Cell Based Assays

Intestinal Cell Based Assays

Kidney Cell Based Assays

6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Corning Adds Two New Products to ADME/Tox Lineup

Sovicell and 3B Pharmaceuticals Launch EScalate Assay Service

Lonza Launches Human and Animal Hepatocytes for Adme-Tox Testing

Cyprotex Launches Eight New Transporter Assays

Simulations Plus Rolls Out Version 8.0 of ADMET Predictor Software

Simulations Plus Launches Version 7.2 of ADMET Predictor Software

BioReliance® Unveils Select In Vitro ADME and Toxicology Testing Services

Cyprotex Releases SenCeeTox® Technology with Enhanced Capabilities

Cyprotex Expands In-House Drug Transporter Services

Cyprotex Launches KeratinoSens Service

Simulations Plus Introduces ADMET Predictor Version 7.1

Lena Biosciences Launches SeedEZ 3D Cell Culture Products

Sigma® Life Science to Introduce Genetically-Modified HepaRG Human Liver Cell Line

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Simulations Plus to Take Over DILIsym Services

Simulations Plus and Electrolab India Sign Distribution Deal

Simulations Plus Inks Distribution Deal with Quantum Bio Solutions for Korean Market

Cyprotex Moves to New Location in the UK

Pharmaron Takes Over Xceleron

Evotec Acquires Cyprotex

Endonovo Expands Cytotronics Platform for Toxicology Testing

Takara Bio Acquires Cellectis AB

WuXi PharmaTech Acquires XenoBiotic Laboratories

Merck KGaA to Take Over Sigma-Aldrich

Dassault Systemes Acquires Accelrys

Organovo Collaborates with J&J for 3D Bioprinting Drug Discovery Research

Taconic and IVAL Enter into Agreement

Charles River to Acquire Galapagos' Argenta and BioFocus Service Divisions

to Acquire Galapagos' Argenta and BioFocus Service Divisions Simulations Plus Signs 5-Year RCA with the US FDA

Simulation Plus Inks Distributor Agreement with RILD

Harlan CRS Enters into Strategic Alliance with Bertin Pharma

Pharmaron Receives GLP Certification from the CFDA for GLP Toxicology Facilities

Cyprotex Acquires CeeTox

Taconic Announces Name Change

Rosa & Co. Acquires Entelos Holdings' Consulting Service Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Life Technologies

8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k5jd3s/admetoxicology





