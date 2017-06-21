sprite-preloader
Global ADME-Toxicology Testing Market 2016-2024 with Profile of 69 Key and Niche Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "ADME-Toxicology Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for ADME-Toxicology Testing in US$ by the following Segments: Toxicology Testing (In-Vivo, In-Vitro), and ADME Testing. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • ACEA Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
  • ADMEcell, Inc. (USA)
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (USA)
  • Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
  • BioreclamationIVT, LLC (USA)
  • Cerep SA (France)
  • CompuDrug International, Inc. (USA)
  • Cyprotex PLC. (UK)
  • CeeTox, Inc. (USA)
  • Dassault Systemes Biovia Corp. (USA)
  • Eurofins ADME BIOANALYSES SAS (France)
  • Galapagos NV (Belgium)
  • Molecular Discovery Ltd. (UK)
  • MultiCASE, Inc. (USA)
  • Optivia Biotechnology (USA)
  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
  • Pharmaron, Inc. (USA)
  • Promega Corporation (USA)
  • Qualyst, Inc. (USA)
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (USA)
  • Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
  • Takara Bio Europe AB (Sweden)
  • Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. OUTLOOK

  • ADME-Tox Testing Gains Traction
  • A Peek into the Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery
  • Current and Future Analysis
  • US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific Lends Growth Momentum
  • Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies; In Vitro Technologies to Lead the Charge

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization
  • ADME-Tox Assays
  • Introduction of Early In Vitro ADMET Studies
  • Growing Prominence of Cell-based Assays in Drug Discovery and ADME Analysis
  • Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening
  • CROs Expand Presence
  • Drug Discovery Outsourcing and Type of Services Outsourced
  • Changing Face of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Activity
  • M&A
  • Order of the Day

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

  • Current State of ADME-Tox Testing
  • Need for Better Models: A Major Factor Driving Innovation in the Market
  • Focus Shifts to Innovative Approaches
  • In Silico and In Vitro- the Way to Go
  • In Vitro Testing Systems and Its Relevance in Drug Development
  • Growing Inclination towards In-vitro Assays for Toxicology Studies
  • In Silico ADME-Tox Growing at a Fast Clip
  • Advantages of Using In Silico Approaches
  • Factors Hindering Growth
  • 3-D Tissue Bioassays to Enhance In Vitro Toxicity Testing
  • Increasing Use of Cell-Based Assays over Other Methods in Toxicity Testing
  • Rising Number of Drug Targets Surge Demand for Cell-Based Assays
  • Growing Focus on the Development of Reproducible and Robust Cell-based Assays
  • Functional Assays: An Effective Way of Predicting Specific Toxic Effects

4. DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

  • Drug Discovery and Development
  • Target identification
  • Target Validation
  • Lead Identification
  • Lead Optimization
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • R&D Value Chain
  • Pre-Clinical Testing
  • Clinical Trials
  • Clinical Trials
  • The Time Line
  • Drug Discovery Technologies
  • Innovation in Screening Guarantees Success for Drug Discovery Programs

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • ADME-Tox
  • An Introduction
  • Absorption
  • Distribution
  • Metabolism
  • Excretion
  • Toxicity
  • ADME-Tox Profiling
  • ADME-Tox Screening Technologies
  • ADME-Tox Parameters
  • Cell Based Assays
  • Liver Cell Based Assays
  • Intestinal Cell Based Assays
  • Kidney Cell Based Assays

6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • Corning Adds Two New Products to ADME/Tox Lineup
  • Sovicell and 3B Pharmaceuticals Launch EScalate Assay Service
  • Lonza Launches Human and Animal Hepatocytes for Adme-Tox Testing
  • Cyprotex Launches Eight New Transporter Assays
  • Simulations Plus Rolls Out Version 8.0 of ADMET Predictor Software
  • Simulations Plus Launches Version 7.2 of ADMET Predictor Software
  • BioReliance® Unveils Select In Vitro ADME and Toxicology Testing Services
  • Cyprotex Releases SenCeeTox® Technology with Enhanced Capabilities
  • Cyprotex Expands In-House Drug Transporter Services
  • Cyprotex Launches KeratinoSens Service
  • Simulations Plus Introduces ADMET Predictor Version 7.1
  • Lena Biosciences Launches SeedEZ 3D Cell Culture Products
  • Sigma® Life Science to Introduce Genetically-Modified HepaRG Human Liver Cell Line

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Simulations Plus to Take Over DILIsym Services
  • Simulations Plus and Electrolab India Sign Distribution Deal
  • Simulations Plus Inks Distribution Deal with Quantum Bio Solutions for Korean Market
  • Cyprotex Moves to New Location in the UK
  • Pharmaron Takes Over Xceleron
  • Evotec Acquires Cyprotex
  • Endonovo Expands Cytotronics Platform for Toxicology Testing
  • Takara Bio Acquires Cellectis AB
  • WuXi PharmaTech Acquires XenoBiotic Laboratories
  • Merck KGaA to Take Over Sigma-Aldrich
  • Dassault Systemes Acquires Accelrys
  • Organovo Collaborates with J&J for 3D Bioprinting Drug Discovery Research
  • Taconic and IVAL Enter into Agreement
  • Charles River to Acquire Galapagos' Argenta and BioFocus Service Divisions
  • Simulations Plus Signs 5-Year RCA with the US FDA
  • Simulation Plus Inks Distributor Agreement with RILD
  • Harlan CRS Enters into Strategic Alliance with Bertin Pharma
  • Pharmaron Receives GLP Certification from the CFDA for GLP Toxicology Facilities
  • Cyprotex Acquires CeeTox
  • Taconic Announces Name Change
  • Rosa & Co. Acquires Entelos Holdings' Consulting Service Business
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Life Technologies

8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k5jd3s/admetoxicology


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire