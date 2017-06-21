ALBANY, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- FirstLight, a leading fiber-optic bandwidth infrastructure services provider operating in the Northeast, announced today the successful installation of a hosted phone system and dedicated, symmetrical Internet service for R.E. Prescott Co., Inc., a distributer and manufacturer of water and wastewater systems.

Outgrowing its previous system, RE Prescott sought updated voice services and better, more reliable Internet connectivity. FirstLight was able to equip the company with dedicated, fiber-based Internet connectivity and a cloud-based voice solution, eliminating the need for an expensive, premise-based phone system that would require constant updates. The state-of-the-art handsets FirstLight implemented offer a wide variety of features that come standard with FirstLight's service, coupled with high quality sound and cost-effective unlimited calling packages.

A key differentiator that led RE Prescott to select FirstLight was its wholly owned fiber network because it was important for RE Prescott to work directly with a provider that owned and operated its own network. FirstLight's Internet service is backed by a combination of Tier 1 provider connections and numerous in-region private peering connections, which reduces hop counts and improves the overall user experience. In addition, the sophisticated phone system provides a secure solution that ensures RE Prescott's calls to vendors and customers allow for seamless, clear communication.

"We are incredibly happy with our new relationship with FirstLight and have already noticed a measurable improvement in call quality, along with the peace of mind the secure, reliable connection offers," said RE Prescott President, Perrin Prescott. "We are a family business, and our contacts at FirstLight fit right into that company culture with a dedicated, locally-based staff that was focused on learning about our unique needs and identifying solutions that meet them. These services allow our employees to make important calls to our customers and vendors without having to worry about echoing issues or, even worse, calls dropping completely."

"RE Prescott is a well-regarded business in New Hampshire, with more than six decades of experience providing water system equipment to contractors throughout New England," stated Patrick Coughlin, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer of FirstLight. "We are honored to provide the high-quality communications solutions they require to ensure continuity of their operations. Our staff remained fully engaged throughout the installation process to ensure that RE Prescott's needs were fully met, and we look forward to continuing to provide them our signature support for many years to come."

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting more than 5,000 locations in service with an additional 20,000 locations serviceable by our 9,600 route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

About RE Prescott

R.E. Prescott Co., Inc. is a family owned and operated water and waste water systems wholesaler and manufacturer of water treatment equipment and industrial controls. We were founded in 1954 by the late Robert E Prescott Jr. to provide water system equipment to installing contractors in the New England area. Visit www.represcott.com for more information.

